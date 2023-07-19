'Muslim factor' won't go against Bawumia - Nana Akomea explains

Politics of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation, says the smear religious campaign against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will not wash.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is on his campaign tour soliciting support of the delegates of the New Patriotic Party to elect him to be their flagbearer and lead the party into the 2024 elections.



As Dr. Bawumia is on his mission to becoming the next President of Ghana, there are thoughts that he being a Muslim may not encourage the Christian community to vote for him.



But Nana Akomea has dispelled the erroneous notion.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", he said; "I don't believe that Muslim factor will fight against him because he has other factors in favour of him. I am a Christian.



"The people following Bawumia or cheering him are chiefly Christians. I don't believe when the typical Christian is going to vote, he or she will only look at religion neglecting especially the other attributes of Bawumia."



He expounded that there are equally Members of Parliament in the country who are Christians and their constituents are largely Muslims and vice versa but they have been elected by their constituents irrespective of their religious affiliations and differences.



"In Ghana, there are mostly Muslims who have been elected by Christian majority constituencies because they focus on attributes that go beyong the person's religion."



Nana Akomea believed the delegates of the NPP as well as Ghanaians will not fall for this Muslim tag on Dr. Bawumia but vote for him based on his attributes.



"We have a strong belief that Bawumia's attributes and especially that he can win votes from NDC strongholds to add up to NPP strongholds, the typical NPP who is a Christian will look at these things and vote for him," he asserted.