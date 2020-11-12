Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Murder of Hot FM Finance Manager: Court rejects suspects' bail application

Kwame Ofori and Nana kwame Boakye are have been charged with the murder of Nana Panin

A high court has turned down a bail application brought by a lawyer for two suspects charged for the murder of Hotfm Finance Manager, Peter Kwabena Antwi.



The court ruling on the application said it was convinced by the prosecution on the seriousness of the case.



In the court's view, the accused persons could not be presumed innocent as the trial is yet to commence.



The bail application was put in by the lawyer for the suspects, J. K. Debrah on November 6, 2020, when he prayed to the court that his clients were nowhere close to the scene of the crime.



In the argument of the counsel, the suspects do not even know the said hotel where the victim was murdered.



He said his clients, Kwame Ofori, a pastor, and the second applicant, Nana Kwame Boakye, Sumankwahene of Kwahu, are responsible citizens who would abide by the bail conditions.





“They have houses at Kwahu and Asuboi. They are well settled and therefore will not go anywhere. They are all married with children,” counsel argued.



“A court of law should not deny an applicant bail just because a person has been mentioned as one who committed an offense,” he added.



The defense counsel again pointed out that “All the items found to be the murder weapons could not be linked to the applicants. Our humble prayer to the court is that grant the applicants' bail.”



He pointed out that all offenses according to the constitution are bailable the health of his clients was not in a good condition.



The state's response to the bail application, it was argued that the suspects had no provided address and that the case has not been heard. The state also pointed out that investigations into the case was still ongoing and that it will be premature for a bail to be graanted to the suspects.





Prosecution’s case



The complainant is Daniel Abeka, the Assistant Manager of Bobson Hotel, Kaneshie, Accra.



The deceased, Nana Panin, 45 was a Finance Manager at Hot FM in Accra and also Chief of Enchi.



On October 1, this year, at about 1300 hours, the late Nana Panin, known in private life as Peter Kwabena Antwi, allegedly received a phone call from his spiritual father to meet him at Bobson Hotel at Kaneshie.



The prosecution said the Nana Panin obliged and drove his Toyota Rav4 with registration number GE 1730-09 from the office to Takoradi Lorry station, where he parked and walked to the Hotel Room 16 to meet his spiritual father.



On October 2, this year, at 1905 hours, the complainant found the body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood in the hotel room, which was already booked for Antwi to undertake some purification rituals.



Following the discovery of the body, the prosecution said Police investigations led to the arrest of the accused persons, who for some time now, had been allegedly preparing purification rituals for the late Nana Panin.

