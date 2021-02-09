Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Man poisons granny over witchcraft allegation

A police search is currently underway to find the suspect

A 20-year-old man is currently on the run after allegedly poisoning his grandmother at Pusiga in the Northern Region after accusing her of witchcraft and retarding his progress.



Rainbow Radio’s Abubakar Nuhu reporting on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the grandmother is currently in a critical condition and fighting for her survival.



The incident occurred on Monday, February 8, 2021.



The suspect claims that the grandmother used her witchcraft to prevent him from making good grades in senior high school and also caused him not to have a financial breakthrough despite his efforts.



The suspect, a construction worker is said to have taken to his heels after he poisoned the grandmother.



A search is currently underway to find the suspect.