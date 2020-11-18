Regional News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: GNA

MTN supports Sanzule traditional council with PPE

The items donated items include 80 hand sanitizers, 150 face masks, 50 face shields

MTN Ghana Limited has since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic donated more than 80.000 Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) to health workers across the country.



It has also supported the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, with relevant office equipment, hundreds of zero-rated educational sites, as well as providing tips on COVID-19 prevention via SMS.



Prince Owusu Nyarko, Regional Senior Manager for the South West announced this when he presented a quantity of PPE to the Sanzule Traditional Council in the Nzema East District of the Western Region to support efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus.



The items include 80 hand sanitizers, 150 face masks, 50 face shields, four packs of tissue paper, three Veronica Buckets, and 10 gallons of liquid soap.



Similar presentations would be made to the Oguaa, Effutu, Essikado, Tarkwa Nsueam, and Agona -Amenfi Traditional Councils



Mr. Nyarko explained that the company usually donated towards the annual festival of the Sanzule Traditional area but due to the COVID-19, the festival has been postponed, but MTN still found it necessary to support the community fight COVID-19, hence the donation.



"As a business, MTN Ghana has demonstrated its commitment to see Ghana overcome this pandemic by contributing significantly to augment the government of Ghana's efforts".



He commended the chiefs and people for their continued efforts to observe the COVID-19 protocols and taking the precaution to curtail the spread of the virus.



Mr. Nyarko pointed out that as partners in development they deemed it a necessity to support the efforts at fighting the spread of the virus in the Sanzule community.



"Even though Ghana has been largely successful in the fight over the past months, the past few weeks have seen a steady rise in the number again due to people not adhering strictly to the protocols".



He said, "the steady rise underscores our presence here today as we cannot rest on our laurels but continue in our strife to fight the spread of the virus."



The manager was hopeful the presentation would go a long way to support the chiefs and people of Sanzule to fully observe the protocols and to stay safe.



Mr. Nyarko encouraged Ghanaians to adhere strictly to all the safety protocols issued by local and global authorities in fighting the pandemic.



James Okomia, Secretary of the Traditional Council, who received the items on behalf of the Council cautioned that COVID-19 was not over yet and people should endeavour to observe all the safety protocols.



He commended MTN Ghana for the gesture and said it would go a long way to help them in the fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.