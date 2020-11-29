General News of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Let God decide – John Mahama's message ahead of 2020 polls

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama says he is ready and willing to accept the verdict in the upcoming polls and he believes the will of God will be done.



Celebrating his 62nd birthday with a visit to the children's ward of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, John Mahama wished the electorate a peaceful election.



John Mahama, in an interaction with Woezor TV said, “I wish all Ghanaians the best and I feel blessed to be alive in very good health at 62 years of age…I wish that everybody has a healthy and long life. We look forward to a peaceful election and that let the will of God prevail in whoever he decides to lead this nation for the next four years, He should let the person prevail in the election.”



John Dramani Mahama who turns 62 years old today interacted with some children and their parents in the ward and encouraged them to take their medication while wishing them well.



The NDC flagbearer also made a donation of some assorted food items and toiletries to the children’s ward unit.



John Mahama was born on November 29, 1958, in Damango to an affluent teacher, rice farmer and politician.



The former president is seeking re-election in the upcoming December polls after losing his seat to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016.

