Labourer in court over defilement

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: GNA

A labourer has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 12 year old girl at Teshie.



Isaac Akwasi Aidoo aged 20, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs. Christiana Cann has admitted Aidoo to bail in the sum of GHC60, 000 to reappear on March 31.



The court has ordered the Prosecution to file their disclosures and serve accused with the necessary documents they would be relying on during the trial.



Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said, the complainant is the father of the victim.



DSP Boafo said both parties live in different locations at Teshie, and on March 5, this year, the victim’s mother detected some changes in the victim physical appearance and interview the victim in the presence of her father.



Prosecution said the victim disclosed to her parents that during the month of December last year, Aidoo was passing in front of their house, while she was washing dishes and accused proposed to her and she accepted it.



DSP Boafo said the accused afterwards called her secretly and lured her into his room and had sex with her.



Prosecution said accused after acquiring a new sleeping place in the month of December last year, lured her again into his room and had sex with her and warned her after the act not to tell anyone.



The Prosecution said the complainant on hearing this, took the victim to the Nungua Police (Domestic Violence and victim’s Support Unit) where a report was made.



She said the Police issued a medical report form to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.



Prosecution said accused was arrested and in his investigative cautioned statement admitted the offence.