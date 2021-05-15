KATH doctors and nurses lament over poor theater, launch #FixTheTheaterNow campaign

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

In the last few months Ghanaians mostly angry youth have been trending with the hash tag #FixTheCountry on various social media platforms with complains of economic hardship, huge tax burden, ballooning rent,unemployment, poor healthcare, corruption among others.



Staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's (KATH) surgery department have also been trending with the hash tag #FixTheTheatreNow.



The aggrieved staff made up of nurses, doctors, anesthetics and other support staff who work at the main theater have chastised the hospital about the poor working conditions they have to endure.



Some members of staff even fear that they may carry infections home due to the poor nature of the main surgery theater of Ghana's second biggest referral hospital aside Korle -Bu.



They have among other things complained about the lack of water heater at the facility, no and faulty air conditioners, poor and decaying furniture at the facility and the old obsolete anesthetics machine which needs changing and the refurbishment of the whole facility which is falling off.



One doctor on Friday 14th May,2021, in an interview spoke to host of Abusua FM's Morning Show Kojo Marfo but choose to be unanimous about their plight at the theater.



He among other things lamented how the lack of the needed machines and tools hampers their work and cause them long delays in carrying out surgical procedures which ordinarily should not take that much time to complete.



"We and the patients go through a lot of trouble before we can do our work, we have complained time without number but nothing has been done"



"Even we the doctors and staff the situation we go through before we undertake our work is not right"



"When you go to the theater there are nurses you must ask them permission that is the anesthesia team and they are in charge of everything at the theater room but they are fed up because they have complained countless occasions without any response"



"So now when you complain they will tell you to go ahead and tell them but as I'm here I have no requisition book, the problems have piled up for a long time"



"When you complain they do one or two of them and then they leave out the rest of the problems at stake.



"The current situation is not safe for us the doctors and the patients as it possess a lot of risk to us"



"I wonder why when something is not working and you complain they turn to say we are disgracing someone, I'm disgusted why the PRO is saying we are disgracing someone



" So is someone's image more important than someone's life? As for us we do not have any issue with any one and our only problem is the poor working conditions at the theater" he added.



"Our water heater got damaged on the 3rd January If we had not bought out the hash tag they would not have replaced it"



"Our furniture here is damaged and is infested with bed bugs which is that bad" he added.



