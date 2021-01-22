General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Journalists hail Adutwum’s nomination as Education Minister-designate

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education

The nomination of Dr.Yaw Osei Adutwum as Education Minister-designate by President Akufo-Addo appears to resonate with many Ghanaians with some taking to social media to hail the appointment.



Ahead of the nomination, some Ghanaians touted the professionalism and depth of the former deputy Education Minister and lawmaker as the basis for his elevation to the substantive position.



Some local rating firms rated him among the most performing ministers in President Akufo-Addo’s first term.



Following his nomination by the President Thursday, some Ghanaians including popular journalists took to Twitter to hail his elevation.



Some civil society groups including IMANI Africa have commended the deputy minister for his professionalism and knowledge in education.



Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson had argued that Dr Adutwum is highly learned, widely read, knowledgeable, and abundantly well-resourced with the requisite training, practice, and skill set to deliver results for the President at the said ministry.



Popular TV personality Serwaa Amihere expressed joy over the appointment.





