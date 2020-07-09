Politics of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Jomoro NDC congratulates John Mahama's running mate

Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is the running mate of the NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region has congratulated Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman for her selection as the party's running mate for 2020 General Elections.



The former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast was unanimously endorsed by the National Executive Committee of the party on Monday after her name was presented by the Flagbearer of the party Mr. John Mahama.



In a statement issued and signed by its Constituency Secretary, Henry W. Anlimah stated that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is a reputable woman with an enviable track record in her public life.



"As a Constituency which also has a woman (Dorcas Affo- Toffey) as our Parliamentary Candidate for the first time, we stand in solidarity with the JJ2020 ticket and are more than ready to offer her our utmost support to succeed as Running Mate and Vice President eventually", the statement emphasized.



"We thank the Flag-bearer, John Dramani Mahama, the Council of Elders, FEC and NEC for making this all important and decisive choice", the statement concluded.



Below is the full statement



JOMORO CONSTITUENCY CONGRATULATES PROF. NAANA JANE OPOKU AGYEMAN AS RUNNING MATE TO HE. JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA



The Constituency Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress in the Jomoro Constituency wish to congratulate Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman for her nomination as the Running Mate to HE. John Dramani Mahama.



Prof. Opoku Agyeman is a reputable woman with an enviable track record in her public life.



As a Constituency which also has a woman (Dorcas Affo- Toffey) as our Parliamentary Candidate for the first time, we stand in solidarity with the JJ2020 ticket and are more than ready to offer her our utmost support to succeed as Running Mate and Vice President eventually.



We are very confident that, the office of the Vice President which has been reduced to a Theatre where Dr.Bawumia exhibits his Comic prowess will be brought back to its respectable state once again.



We thank the Flag-bearer, John Dramani Mahama,The Council of Elders, FEC and NEC for making this all important and decisive choice.



3y3 Zu 3y3 Za!



Signed!



Henry W. Anlimah



Jomoro Constituency Secretary

