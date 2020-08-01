General News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

It’s comical, petty and needless dramatisation - Kweku Baako fires Domelevo

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako seems to be angry with his 'friend'; the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo.



Mr Domelevo courted controversy again when he went to his office even though he is on official leave, and realised that the locks have been changed.



Some views suggests that the changing of the locks is proof that he has been axed.



No Lockout



Contributing to a panel discussion on Joy FM's "Newsfile" show, Mr Baako pointed out that the changing of the locks does not mean the A-G has been locked out.



"I don't see this thing as a lockout; what happened is not a lockout," he stated.



Needless Dramatisation



The seasoned journalist condemned Mr Domelevo's - who is currently on leave - decision to make a huge fuss about the change of locks by making public visuals of the incident.



“He should have handled it with some finesse,” he said.



"You can get dissatisfied but you don't overreact. It is comical; this is petty and needless dramatisation . . . exposing the Audit Service to public ridicule,” Kweku Baako added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.