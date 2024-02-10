Isaac Adongo to reply Bawumia on Val's Day at CFR Lecture

Politics of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central and Ranking Member for the Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo is expected to deliver a lecture on Valentine’s Day at a forum organised by the Coalition For Restoration, CFR.



In a statement issued by the coalition, Mr. Adongo will use the lecture to respond to the Vice President and New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Dr. Bawumia on Wednesday, 7th February, 2024 delivered a public lecture to outline his vision for Ghana ahead of the 2024 General Elections dubbed “Ghana’s Next Chapter”.



Dr. Bawumia in his address promised to scrap a number of taxes including E-levy, Emissions levy, VAT on Electricity and work with only 50 ministers.



According to the statement from CFR, the said lecture “was riddled with errors, obvious inaccuracies, deliberate lies, deceptive and misleading presentations”. Thus the decision to get the ranking member for the Finance Committee to use the platform of CFR to put the issues in proper perspectives.



“I want to correct him and set the records straight once and for all. Ghanaians cannot be scammed again. The receipt cannot continue to the detriment of students” Mr. Adongo said to the group when he was called upon according to the statement.



The Lecture is expected to take place on February 14, 2024 at the Chartered Institute of Bankers, East Legon in Accra on the theme “Ghana’s Next Chapter, the height of Clueless leadership, Next installment of bold lies, Hardship and aggravated Economic mismanagement.