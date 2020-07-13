General News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

Ignore fake tweets in my name – Nduom

Businessman, Papa Kwesi Nduom

Businessman Papa Kwesi Nduom has called on Ghanaians to disregard recent tweets and other social media comments purportedly coming from him.



According to the Progressive Peoples Party founder, such messages are being done through a cloned account of his social media handles and not from his original handle.



Recent controversial tweets and social media activities purportedly authorised by Dr. Ndoum have raised concerns among sections of society.



The most recent tweet from one of such handles placed the newly announced NDC running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang above current Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



However, a statement by the businessman Monday said: “The attention of the Office of the President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has been drawn to a fake Twitter account – ‘@paakwsijunior’ impersonating him. The official Twitter handle of Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom is @pknduom and not @paakwasijunior which made the viral tweet.



“Dr. Nduom’s handle on Facebook is also pknduom (https://www.facbook.com/pknduom)”.



The statement added, “We wish to draw the attention of the public that this person who has named himself “Paa Kwesi Nduom Jnr” is neither known to Dr. Nduom, nor his authorized representative or spokesperson. We, therefore, wish the general public to disregard the messages being churned out from @paakwsijunior."



"We have reported the matter to Twitter and also taken steps to inform the state agencies appropriately. Dr Nduom has been out of Ghana almost the entire 2020. However, he is capable of speaking his mind on any matter of public interest himself”.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.