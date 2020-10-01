General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’m motivated by my works - Akufo-Addo

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is motivated by the work his administration has done so far.



According to him, when he looks at how he has been able to transform the country, his only hope is to get the next four years to do more for Ghanaians.



Speaking on Hello FM in Kumasi on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo said: “If you look at the agricultural sector, healthcare, education and other key sectors of the economy, we’re improving despite the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.”



He continued: “The BoG [Bank of Ghana] has even stated that per their statistics, the fourth quarter of Ghana’s economy is picking up rapidly.”



President Akufo-Addo explained that this is due to the strong foundation his government has been able to build, which has boosted the economy to its present form.



“For now I can’t rejoice for the hard work done [because] there are a lot of things to do...Until then, I’m only hopeful and motivated,” he stressed.



He further stated: “All over the country, from North to South, East or West, Central or Volta, the reception I get from the ordinary Ghanaian is very strong; more than the reception I got in 2016...and the expectations I have is that the 'four more for Nana' and 'four more for NPP' will definitely work”.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.