Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I have a good relationship with Akufo-Addo, Mahama - Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, leader of Perez Chapel International

In the last few months, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has voiced out his frustrations about certain decisions taken by the government.



Most prominent among such issues is the banking sector crisis which he remotely suggested that it was created by certain persons in the to kill Ghanaian companies.



His pronouncement on the issue was not well received by the ruling New Patriotic Party government and some members including Kennedy Agyapong took him to the cleaners.



One of the allegations which was made against him is that he belongs to the opposition National Democratic Congress party and was using the pulpit to advance the cause of his party.



But Agyinasare has rejected the tag of NDC imposed on him by these persons.



In an interview with Joy News, Agyinasare said that he has always spoken up on issues of national interest.



He admitted to being friends with the family of former president John Mahama but clarified that he shares the same bond with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He claimed to be on good terms with former Presidents Kufuor and Rawlings and that his criticism is not informed by his preference for a specific party.



As a man of God, Agyinasare says it is required of him to be a ‘voice of conscience’.



He disclosed that he always speaks truth to power and won’t be cowed by the criticism of some persons.



“Some of the things I say, I have been saying it over the years irrespective of which government is in power. I remember in 2008 when tensions were high I spoke and said that President Kufuor as the father of the nation must speak. He hadn’t spoken then but he spoke”.



“When Mahama was in power anytime he visited us in church, I preached a message that will prick his conscience. It’s not something that I have just started doing. I have been doing it only that this time people feel they shouldn’t be so pronounced because I’m turning 60”.



He added that “He (Mahama) and his wife are friends of mine. I pastored in Tamale for some time and John Mahama and his wife were in Tamale. They are not the only people who are my friends. The late Aliu Mahama was my neighbour. I do a lot of things for President Kufuor’s scholarship foundation. I have all these people who are friends of mine. I have known Nana Addo Dankwa since he was Attorney General and Foreign Minister”.





