How Rawlings won the heart, affection of Anlos

Access to social amenities are the basic requirement of all in every community and in most cases, people who provide these are forever cherished by the inhabitants.



This is how former president Jerry John Rawlings won the hearts of the Anlos during his tenure of office.



During his time, he provided the Anlos with potable drinking water, fixed their deplorable roads, connected them to electricity among other developmental projects.



Spokesperson to the Awoemefia, Agbotadua Togbi Kumassah made this revelation on GhanaWeb’s People and Places programme.



He indicated that “When he – Rawlings was the Head of State, we went to him in the castle…and asked him to do 6 things for us before he left, he did all.”



“We asked him to connect us to the national grid, give us potable drinking water, sea defence project, fix the road network from Dabala to here…"



“So, we cannot forget him,” the renowned historian added.



Having the history of usurping power to get to the presidency, the love the Anlos had for Rawlings became stronger when he peacefully vacated the presidential seat for Kufuor to take over in 2001.



He added that their admiration for Rawlings grew when “He willingly abdicated his presidential post when we did the election and president Kufuor won because he was in the military and could have used that to entrench like what happened in some African country.”









