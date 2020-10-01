Politics of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Govt has not pulled down infrastructure tracker - Gideon Boako debunks NDC's claim

Economic Advisor to the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Gideon Boako

The Economic Advisor to the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Gideon Boako, has debunked the assertion of the spokesperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign team, James Agyenim Boateng that the Akufo-Addo government has pulled down its infrastructure tracker it introduced for Ghanaians to check the infrastructure record of the government.



According to him, it is never true that the infrastructure tracker that his government proudly introduced to help Ghanaians all over the world to check the records of the Akufo-Addo government in the first 4 years has been pulled down.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Dr. Gideon Boako said that Ghanaians are not ready to buy into the lies of the opposition NDC as they are not blockheaded to find the truth from the internet the existence of the infrastructure tracker.



“So, it is never true that the infrastructure tracker that we introduced has been pulled down. The NDC sometimes when they talk, they think that all Ghanaians are blockheaded. If you go to the internet right now, you will find it there; it is something that we believe in it and it is helping for transparency to prevail in our politics and so we cannot pull it down," he said.



Dr. Gideon Boako said that the Akufo-Addo government came up with the infrastructure tracker to throw a challenge to the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and all the other political parties that they've done unprecedented projects in their first term of office.

