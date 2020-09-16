Politics of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Govt building 98 new courts, judges bungalows – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government is constructing ninety-eight (98) courts and bungalows for Judges in all sixteen (16) regions of the country through the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund.



This is to prevent citizens from travelling long distance for court hearings due to the inadequate courtrooms available in the country.



Citing an example to back his claim, he said “There is no Court between Adjabeng and Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, neither is there a Court between Adum in Kumasi and Asante Bekwai or Obuasi in the Ashanti Region. Indeed, it has been barely nine (9) months since I commissioned the three-storey Court Complex at Frafraha, in Adenta, Accra, and I am reliably informed that there are already some three thousand cases pending there”.



Swearing into office 16 new Justices of the High Court at a ceremony at the Jubilee House Wednesday, September 16, 2020, President Akufo-Addo admonished all 16 Justices to work fervently without fear or favour on any political, religious or ethnic group.



“When a citizen falls foul of the law, that citizen, high or low, must be dealt with accordingly, and the law enforcement agencies, including you, our new judges, must ensure this is done. That is the true meaning of the concept of equality before the law,” he said.



The Justices of the High Court sworn in by the President are Her Honour Eva Bannerman-Williams, His Honour Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, His Honour Yaw Owoahene Acheampong, His Honour Samuel Boakye-Yiadom, His Honour Abdul Yusif Asibey, Mrs Elfreda Amy Dankyi, Mr Samuel Faraday Johnson, Ms Sheila Minta, Her Honour Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, Nana Yaw Gyamfi Frimpong, Mr Ernest Yao Gaewu, Mr Solomon Oppong-Twumasi, Mr Charles Bentum, Mr Joseph Adu-Owusu Agyeman, Mr William Osei-Kuffour, and Mr Douglas Seidu.

