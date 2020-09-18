Politics of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

God has already saved us from you - Bawumia replies Mahama

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has hit back at comments by former President Mahama that God is notso wicked to give Ghanaians another four years of Nana Akufo-Addo.



The former President made the comment during his campaign tour this week.



But in a tweet on Friday, Vice President Bawumia gave Mahama a piercing responce.



"God has already saved us from you," Bawumia tweeted and accompanied his tweet with a video of Mahama's comment.



The tweet sparked euphoric reactions on twitter.





In 2016, former President Mahama became the first sitting President in Ghana to lose an election.



He lost by an overwhelming margin of over one million votes in a defeat many analysts attributed to economic mismanagement, erratic power supply and massive unemployment.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.