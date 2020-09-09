Regional News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: GNA

Give NPP its first MP in Daffiama-Bussie-Issa constituency - Bawumia pleadsp

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana addressing the people of Bussie

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has pleaded with the Chiefs and people of the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa constituency to give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) its first Member of Parliament (MP) in the upcoming December 7,elections.



According to him, the development the NPP government brought to the Constituency in four years far outweighed that of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in eight years and therefore deserved to be given its first MP for the constituency.



Dr Bawumia who was addressing the Chiefs and people of Bussie in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District of the Upper West Region, noted that the NPP kept faith with the constituency despite being historically an NDC seat.



"I'm here to plead on behalf of President Akufo-Addo that your son Imoro Nadi Sanda is a gem", he said adding that as a DCE, he worked hard and if you send him to Parliament, he would even do more.



"Please, give him four years and let him also show what he can do as an MP".



"So we're pleading, let's change this time and make history. The NPP has never won in Daffiama-Bussie-Issa constituency. Let Imoro Nadi Sanda be the first NPP MP in this constituency", Vice President Bawumia pleaded further.



"We want to be able to say in the NPP that all that we have put in Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, the people have appreciated", he stressed.



Dr Bawumia said under the NPP, the District had its first resident Medical Doctor, tarred their road and three out of the five health centres in the district were upgraded to polyclinics with the remaining two to follow soon.



The Vice President said the government had planned to establish a Nursing Training College in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District, adding that they have been talking about the location and had decided that between Bussie and Fian would be the best place to cite it.



He said under the One-District-One-Hospital policy, President Akufo-Addo had launched the Agenda 111 which would ensure the establishment of one hundred and eleven Regional and District hospitals of which one would be located in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District.





