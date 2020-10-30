General News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Ghanaians haven’t forgotten Mahama’s sluggish records – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

The poor performance of former president John Dramani Mahama still remain on the minds of Ghanaians, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said.



Mr Akufo-Addo noted that under Mr Mahama’s administration all the key economic indicators were experiencing a downward trend.



However, he said, with good policies and initiatives his administration has saved the local economy from collapsing.



“One of the statements I have heard from Mr Mahama is that he left me and the NPP a strong economy. “An economy under an IMF tutelage is a strong economy? An economy that was running a deficit of 9.6 % is a strong economy? An economy that grows at 3.4 % was a strong economy?



“Virtually all the indices of economic management were all on a downward decline and we are told that we have short memories and so we have forgotten this data. But we not forgotten it will continue to bring them up for consideration,” he said on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana Thursday, October 29.



He added “The Mahama government ended up at a GDP growth rate of a 3.4%, fiscal deficit of 9/6 %, a shrunken GDP, sluggish growth in agriculture, sluggish growth in the industry.



“These are the data of Mr Mahama, they are not the imagination of mine.



“Contrast it with what we have in the last four years where we have relatively different narrative of growth in all the sectors of the economy, the rapid expansion of GDP, growth in agriculture, growth in the industry.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.