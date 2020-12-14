Politics of Monday, 14 December 2020

Ghana’s democracy is at stake – Amaliba

Private legal practitioner, Abraham Amaliba

Private legal practitioner, Abraham Amaliba has opined that Ghana’s democracy is under threat considering the post-election violence that occurred after the 2020 general election.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he shared that in his view, the post-election violence in 2020 has been the worst when compared to all other elections.



“Our democracy is at stake. We have seen in previous times that post elections there is no violence. Usually it is just the counting of votes and declaration of results. This is the first time we are seeing it. What we normally see is election violence or before election violence but for post-election violence, this is the new one we are seeing now. We have now seen people who were killed after elections and these are the handiwork of the police and military and that is a damning report for Akufo-Addo’s Government”.



The Ghana Police Service has said that at least five (5) people have died in the 2020 election violence. It noted that there have been more than sixty (60) incidents of election related violence.



Following the reports of these election violence incidents, civil society organizations such as OneGhana Movement has called for the arrest and prosecution of persons whose violent activities led to the death of five people on Election Day and thereafter.



Meanwhile election observers have commended Ghana for holding a relatively peaceful election.





