Regional News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

Ghana cannot afford to lose its human resources to coronavirus - NCCE

Ghana's coronavirus cases have risen in recent weeks

Mr Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on the citizens to continue observing the COVID-19 preventive measures to curtail the spread of the virus.



He said the country could not afford to lose its human resources to coronavirus, therefore, there was the need for citizens to support efforts being made by the government to tackle the pandemic by adhering to the protocols.



Mr Kponor, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said his outfit was embarking on rigorous sensitisation to ensure public compliance with the established measures.



He said the country currently had no other remedy, apart from observing the safety and preventive protocols, therefore, it was worrying when people continue to show total regard for the protocols.



The Director disclosed that the sensitisation drive was done in all the 18 administrative Municipalities and Districts in the region and called for support from all.



He said the Commission was carrying out education on some Radio stations, community information centres and using a public address system to ensure that the message got to all and sundry.



Mr Kponor said the exercise would also be conducted at markets, lorry terminals, schools and other public places to ensure people comply with the laid down protocols.



He urged the citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle and eat proper food to boost the immune system as a preventive measure against the devastating effects of the pandemic.