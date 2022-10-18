Gh Mouthpiece lied, President Akufo-Addo never ordered me to sack her - Kingdom FM CEO

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique of Kingdom Communication Limited, Dr. Jonathan Kwame Amofa has quashed reports by Gh Mouthpiece saying that she was dismissed from Kingdom FM on the orders of President Akufo-Addo.



According to him, those reports are false, untrue and they must be treated with the needed contempt it deserves.



Dr. Amofa said, he is really surprised by the kind of posturing being put up by Gh Mouthpiece and Ola Michael hence is a calculated attempt to disgrace President Akufo-Addo and himself.



"Is never true President Akufo-Addo ordered the sack of Gh Mouthpiece, the truth of the matter is that she resigned from Kingdom FM citing personal reasons for her resignation which we could not stop her. Gh Mouthpiece sent a WhatsApp message to the General Manager of Kingdom FM citing her inability to continue her job in which I have WhatsApp evidence to support that, I don't understand why she decided to bring President Akufo-Addo's name into this issue to disgrace him. I never sacked her she resigned herself, "Dr. Jonathan Kwame Amofa told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.



"Ola Michael and Gh Mouthpiece should be very careful in life because in these media jobs you don't where you will end one day. Today you can trend on social media but one day it will affect you in your life why must you tarnish someone's image to trend on social media? "he asked.



Background



A former radio presenter at Kingdom FM, known as Gh Mouthpiece, has alleged that Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pressured her director to sack her over comments made against his government and economic hardship under his leadership.



According to Gh Mouthpiece, the CEO of Kingdom FM, Jonathan Kwame Amofah, was put under pressure to take her off air based on an “order from above”, he told Neat FM.