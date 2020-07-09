General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Fuel hikes: GPRTU Chairman mobilizes drivers to campaign against Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is seeking reelection in the 2020 polls.

Vehicle owners and commuters have begun mounting pressure on the Akufo-Addo government as fuel prices keep soaring in the country resulting in transport fares going up.



The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), the biggest transport union in Ghana, is divided over the fuel hikes despite a sharp drop in the price of fuel on the global market as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



A GPRTU chairman at Ashaiman, Samuel Amoah, who revealed drivers are infuriated by the increment of petroleum products, told Dwaboase host Kwame Minkah that the government has become insensitive to the plights of vehicle owners and transport operators.



“We drivers are frontline health workers who championed social distancing protocols for the government. We agreed to reduce the number of passengers we pick in our vehicles to help break the chain of COVID-19 infections without increasing our fares, so it is unfair that the government has increased fuel prices although the commodity is relatively affordable on the world market,” Mr Amoah said in Akan.



Currently, the price of a litre of petrol hovers around GHS 4.7 and 4.85 which has triggered a 15% transport fare increment with effect from Saturday, July 11, 2020.



But Mr Amoah who believes the GPRTU was compromised prior to an agreement between them and government in respect of the reduction of passengers in public transport in line with social distancing protocols.



“We have reduced the number of passengers we pick but we pay much for insurance yet the government has not bothered to help us at a time COVID-19 has reduced our sales,” he added.



He is not enthused with the fuel hikes and has decided to campaign against President Akufo-Addo’s bid for reelection, citing his lack of empathy.



“I have put P.A system on my car and have started a campaign for drivers to vote for change. I am entreating all drivers to step out and take part of the EC’s registration exercise because our votes will go a certain way this year,” he said.

