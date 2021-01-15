Crime & Punishment of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Four arrested for stealing church instruments

Police at Akyem Ofoase in the Eastern Region have arrested four persons suspected of stealing church instruments.



The suspects are; Kofi Adu a 30-year-old driver, Stephen Frimpong a 27-year-old farmer, Anane Blabo a 25-year-old illegal miner and Bismarck Adu a 25-year-old unemployed.



Police say the suspects broke into the Assemblies of God Church and Open Bible Church, both in Akyem Ofoase, and stole the instruments including a keyboard and amplifiers.



The suspects, according to an Adom News report, after their successful act of burglary, took the instruments to Akyem Oda where they were caught by some residents as they tried to sell the items.



Akyemansa District Police Commander, DSP Ransford Nsiah told Adom News that the four will be arraigned before the court on Friday, January 15, 2021.