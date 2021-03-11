Regional News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: GNA

Fosu College of education Matriculates 460 Students

460 Students were matriculated into the Foso College of Education

The 2020/2021 academic year batch made up of four hundred and sixty (460) students have been matriculated into the Foso College of Education.



The figure, which included; 167 females, were among 2000 applicants who applied to seek admission into the Institution.



Dr. Anthony Baabereyir, Principal of the College who administered the matriculation oath, attributed the low intake to the limited facilities on the Campus and called on the government to expand academic and residential facilities and refurbish existing ones to enable the College to admit more students to help improve academic work in schools in the Country.



Foso College of education was established in 1965 with the mandate to train competent professional teachers for basic schools in the country.



He tasked the students to be responsible and also uphold the good name of the College by conducting themselves well in order not to tarnish the image of the School.



Dr. Baabereyir said the Institution had zero tolerance for indiscipline and mediocre performance and management would not hesitate to deal with students who fall foul of the rules and regulations.



He also admonished the students to take the opportunity of the government teacher trainee allowance to pursue their dream of becoming competent, professional teachers to help facilitate the growth of the nation.