General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Collins Owusu, contributor

Former Minister receives humanitarian award

Former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh has received a humanitarian award for her charity works and service to the vulnerable.



At the 2020 edition of the Ghana Tertiary Entertainment Awards held over the weekend, the former Gomoa Central MP was honored for her selfless works.



With her Obaasima Foundation, Appoh has undertaken various projects targeted at improving the lives of less privileged, particularly in her constituency.



She has among other things been organizing training programs for widows and the physically challenged.



The award was a recognition of her smooth and successful transition from student politics to the mainstream which saw her become the youngest NDC MP of Ghana’s sixth parliament.



Addressing the gathering, most of whom were students, Rachel Appoh cautioned them against stigmatizing coronavirus patients.



She also encouraged them to abide strictly by the safe precautions advised by the government to help control the spread of the virus.

