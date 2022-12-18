Fifi Kwetey elected General Secretary of NDC

General News of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has won the General Secretary race of the National Democratic Congress, replacing Asiedu Nketiah who won the National Chairman contest.



At the National Congress held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Fifi Kwetey polled the highest number of votes to confirm his status as the new CEO of the NDC.



Fifi Kwetey got 4543 of total vote cast to win the race.



The former member of Parliament for Ketu South is reported to have won all sixteen regions in the country to come top against Peter Boamah Otokunor and Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah.



Fifi Kwetey took to social media to announce his victory, indicating that he has been called by fellow candidate Dr. Peter Otokunor to be congratulated.



He promised to operate an open-door policy and work with all persons in the interest of the party.



“My Brother and Comrade Boamah Otokunor called me a few minutes ago to congratulate me. Very gracious of him. I had earlier told him yesterday that I was proud of his competitive campaigning and I repeated same this morning. I reassured him of my complete readiness to work closely with him to make our party greater and stronger,” he wrote.



