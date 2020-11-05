General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: 3 News

External funding for our activities bad, not helpful – NCCE boss

Chair of the National Commission for Civic Education, Josephine Nkrumah

Chair of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Josephine Nkrumah has noted that seeking support from bodies outside the shores of Ghana for the Commission’s work is bad.



Ms Nkrumah observed that these external donors may have their own interests that they want to push across, therefore seeking support from them will most likely drown the interest of Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise morning show on 3FM Thursday, November 5, the NCCE Chair noted that there is the need to look inwardly for financial support for the Commission.



“To constantly depend on external resources for [our activities], does not say much for us as a country,” she said, and further suggested: “We must be able to say we are driving our national psyche. This is our agenda for it.”



She called on stakeholders to support the NCCE to secure funding locally to enable them to carry out their civic education.



“If we constantly leave it in the hands of external parties, they also have their interest that they are looking at and that will always override your interest."



“So whiles we continue to lambast the NCCE, let us begin to advocate for more to be given to us in order for us to perform, It is very important.”



She further urged the electorate to stay engaged on key issues ahead of the elections this year to enable them make informed choices in the polls.



“Stay engaged in order to make an informed choice. If you are paying attention to what people are saying, you will then be able to decide for yourself if the message they are giving you resonates with you,” she said.





