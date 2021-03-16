General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: GNA

Ernesto Yeboah discharged by Accra Circuit Court

Ernesto Yeboah, Convener, Economic Fighters League

Ernesto Yeboah, the Convener of Economic Fighters League, accused of leading a protest without notifying the police, has been discharged by an Accra Circuit Court.



Yeboah pleaded not guilty to the charged of failing to notify the Police of a special event.



However, at today’s court sitting, the Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, withdrew the charges.



No reason was assigned to the withdrawal of the charge preferred against the campaigner.



At the last sitting, the prosecution cross-examined the first defence witness and another witness was to be called today.



The court, presided over by Ms. Evelyn Asamoah, earlier admitted Ernesto to bail in the sum of GHC100,000.00 with three sureties, two of whom are to be public servants.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, said on June 6, this year, at about 1800 hours, the Regional Police Command received information that the accused and others numbering about 200 had gathered at the Independence Square, Accra, and were holding a vigil in protest and in solidarity with the “Black Lives Matter Demonstrations.”



Chief Inspector Haligah, said the Police moved to the place and arrested Ernesto, who claimed to be the leader and organizer of the event.



The prosecution said during investigations, it came to light that the accused did not notify the Police of the event as required by the Public Order Act.