General News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Stop the needless attacks on Peace Council - Rev. Frimpong–Manso

Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong–Manso, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong–Manso has expressed unhappiness over the attacks directed at the National Peace Council (NPC).



Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong–Manso who also serves on the NPC believes his outfit is chastised unfairly.



Speaking at the 18th annual thanksgiving service of the First Sky Group, he called for a guided approach when dealing with NPC and the country’s law courts.



“Whenever I see people chastising the Supreme Court and the legal system, it really pains me, as the head of a church. So let us desist from that,” he pleaded.



The NPC council member added that members of the Peace Council are “working tirelessly at the perils of their lives” hence criticisms should cease.



He indicated that the NPC refusing to comment on certain issues does not mean the Council is idle.



Attacks on Peace Council



The Peace Council has over the years been attacked over what particularly opposition parties consider as inaction on the part of the council.



The NDC claims its flagbearer, former President John Mahama won the 2020 polls or at best the elections should go into a run-off and not the victory the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission (EC) declared for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



But the Peace Council members “were attacked and two of our vehicles were damaged,” Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong–Manso said.



“Most of our members are traumatised because the attacks were physical and in some situations, gunshots were fired whilst we were there,” Chairperson of the National Peace Council, Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, recounted at the time of the incident.



Professor Paul Frimpong–Manso is delighted that “sanity has prevailed and former President John Dramani Mahama has taken his plea to the court”.

