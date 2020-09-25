General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: NET2 Television

Election 2020: Choose between a visionary leader and a community husband - Abronye urges electorates

Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye

The Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye has said, this year’s elections is about choosing between a community husband and a visionary leader



He said the choice of voters ahead of the December polls will be based on the track record of the New Patriotic Party’s performance in government, their competency and their ability to reduce the suffering of Ghanaians as compare to community husband who is interested in sharing state resources to slay queens.



Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye disclosed this at the campaign launch of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for New Juaben South, Hon Micheal Okyere Berfi who is the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Free Zones Board at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Sunday.



Speaking as the guest speaker for the occasion, he said, John Mahama did little in the investment of the high-yielding sectors of the country but rather invested heavily in the unfruitful sectors of the economy.



He averred that, during former president John Dramani Mahama’s era, Ghanaians went through serious hardships and severe corrupt activities and therefore voting for the NDC again is an economic suicide for the state.



Chairman Abronye asked the jubilant crowd to choose between a leader who spends states resources on holidays in Dubai, buying houses for slay queens and a leader who is interested in the general wellbeing of the ordinary Ghanaian.



He called on the people of New Juaben South to give the candidate and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo resounding victories for the party to implement its development agenda such as the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, Planting for food and jobs, one district one factory among other top policies.



Chairman Abronye also entreated party supporters to intensify their house-to-house campaigns to spread NPP’s good policies on education, health and the overall development of the country.



Joining him for the occasion were the Bono Regional Secretary of the party, Kofi Ofosu Boateng and the Regional Communications Director, Asare Bediako Seth and other party faithful.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.