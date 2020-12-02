Regional News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: GNA

Ejisu and Juaben record massive turnout in special voting exercise

File: A voter casting his vote

The Ejisu and Juaben constituencies recorded a massive turnout in the just ended special voting exercise by the Electoral Commission for eligible voters who would be on duties on December 7 to cast their ballots.



By the close of polls, 109 out of 114 registered voters representing 95.6% at Juaben were able to cast their ballots, of which 94 were males as against 40 females.



At Ejisu, 553 representing 87.6% were able to cast their ballots by the close of the polls of which 219 were women and 334 were men.



The election ended peacefully at both constituencies.



Mr Edward Gyamfi, Ejisu Municipal Electoral Officer commended the electorates for their high sense of comportment and being law abiding throughout the election period for it to end peacefully and successfully.



He hoped that the electorates would exhibit the same conduct on 7th December.

