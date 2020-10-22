EC opens nomination for Yapei/ Kusawgu seat

Politics of Thursday, 22 October 2020

The Electoral Commission has announced it will receive a nomination for persons who wish to contest for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate of the Yapei/ Kusawgu Constituency from Tuesday, 27th October and Wednesday 28th October 2020.



Electoral Commission is extending the nomination period for the Yapei/ Kusawgu Constituency of the Savannah Region to allow for the replacement of the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Abu Kamara, who died in a fatal car accident.



The parliamentary nominee for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency's car crashed into an articulated truck with two others.



The EC urged any person interested in contesting to fill nomination forms through the Retuning officer of the Yapei/ Kusawgu Constituency, at the Yapei/ Kusawgu District Office of the Electoral Commission between the hours 7:00am and 5:00pm for the two days.



“Following Regulations 13, Subregulation (4) of, the Public Elections Regulations, 2020 (C.I.127), “Where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the candidates dies, a further period of ten (10) days shall be allowed for nominations.” In this regard, the Electoral Commission is extending the nomination period for the Yapei/ Kusawgu Constituency of the Savannah Region to allow for the replacement of the Candidate," part of the EC statement reads.



