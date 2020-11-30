Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

EC introduces shortcode to check names on final voters register

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a shortcode to enable eligible voters to check their names on the final Voters Register.



The USSD code enables registered voters to check their details on all networks free of charge.



“To access their details, registered voters need to dial *711*2020#, on any phone and network, enter their Voter ID card number and the Polling Station Code where they registered. Please note that this information is available on the voter’s Voter Card,” EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, said Monday, November 30, during a press conference on the final voters register for the December 7, 2020 elections.



The EC Chairperson explained that a valid voter that uses the USSD code will get a response on their phone.



This response will contain the full name of the voter, their Voter ID number and date of birth, their polling station code and polling station code name.



The other option available to a voter to check their name on the final electoral roll is through the Commission’s website – https://registers.ec.gov.gh.



Responding briefly to criticism for publishing the full electoral roll on its website, the EC Chairperson said the Commission is enjoined by the electoral laws as outlined in C.I. 127 to publish the certified copy of the Final Voters Register in a manner determined by the Commission.



“The publication of the Final Voters Register in these two electronic formats will enable Voters to ascertain their Polling Station details to enable them to go through a seamless voting process on election day,” the Mrs Mensa stated.



She has entreated persons who may have issues with their registrations to contact their nearest district offices across the country for immediate remedy.





