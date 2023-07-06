Deadly clash erupts between NPP supporters ahead of primaries

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 6 July 2023

A clash that occurred between some supporters of two parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahafo Ano North, Тера in the Ashanti Region, has resulted in severe injuries, hospitalisation and the need for a surgery for one of the NPP activists.



This was sighted in a Newspaper report by The Chronicle dated July 6, 2023.



According to the report, the activist, identified as Anthony Dimalya, had previously suffered an election-related injury for which a metal implant was administered in his right leg to prevent the limb from being servered.



Dimalya who belongs to the Ward 3 branch of the party is currently admitted at the Tepa Government Hospital, where he awaits surgery on his right leg to correct the injury or risk amputation.



The assault on Anthony together with one Agya Owusu, a teacher supposedly occurred because they are perceived to have allegiance with the other aspiring parliamentary candidate named Kwaku Fosu Frimpong, whom the assailants believed Dimalya and Owusu had earlier campaigned against.



The group who assaulted the two are believed to belong to the camp of Eric Nana Agyeman Prempeh, the Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organiser (NADMO), who intends to contest the NPP primaries.



The Newspaper added that Dimalya and Owusu had earlier visited the Chief's Palace on June 18, 2023, to witness an arbitration process regarding a complaint made by the NADMO boss about alleged insults directed at him by some members of the party.



As Dimalya and his colleague exited the Palace after the arbitration, they were ambushed by individuals whose names were given as Baba Lion, "8080", and Casia.



These assailants reportedly launched a brutal attack on the Dimalya and Owusu, inflicting further injuries on Dimalya's right leg, making it necessary to remove previous implanted metal to avoid amputation.



A formal complaint was lodged with the Tepa police, who have also lunched a manhunt for the three suspects (Baba Lion, "8080", and Casia) to aid in the ongoing investigation.



Expressing his concern, Dimalya has called on the NPP leadership to take swift action against the culprits to protect the party's reputation within the constituency.



The NADMO boss, Kwaku Fosu Frimpong distanced himself from the allegations and denied any involvement in the assaults.



At the time of reporting, no arrests had been made, but police assured that they are actively investigating the assault case filed by Dimalya and Agya Owusu.



Meanwhile the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on July 5, 2023, announced the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies where the party has no parliamentary representation.



The statement added that the move excludes the Fomena and Assin North constituencies.



