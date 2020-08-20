Cracks emerge in PNC as two factions set different dates for Congress

Politics of Thursday, 20 August 2020
The Chairman of the Council of Elders of the People’s National Convention (PNC) in consultation with the party’s leader, Dr Edward Mahama, has set 26 September 2020 as the date for its Congress.
A statement dated Thursday, 20 August 2020 and signed by the party’s five-time flagbearer, Dr Mahama, who is also serving as Ambassador-at-Large in the Akufo-Addo government, said nominations were officially opened for interested aspirants to get into the fray.
This comes just a day after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at its meeting on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 held at the UDS Guest House in Accra, slated the National Congress for electing a flag bearer and national executive officers, for 19 September 2020.
At that meeting, the party said it had officially opened nominations starting form Wednesday, 19 August 2020 to 25 August 2020.
A statement signed by the party’s National Chairman Bernard Mornah, named the following people as members of the Congress Committee to fashion out all related modalities for the preparation and conduct of the Congress.
They are: Colonel Luri Bayorbor, Prof Raymond Atuguba, Dr George Aguilijam, Issah Adam, Comrade Sulemana Seidu, Christiena Bentie, Dr Kumi Ansah Koi and Matthew Bakinam.
NEC further directed parent regions of newly-created regions to organise regional conferences for the election of executives.
However, the Edward Mahama faction said picking of forms and filing of nominations starts on Monday, 24 August 2020.
Read the Edward Mahama faction’s full statement below:
PNC SETTLES ON 26TH SEPTEMBER FOR CONGRESS
The Chairman of the council of elders in consultation with the leader of our great party has opened nomination for Congress. Picking of forms and filing to commence on the 24th of August and ends on the 7th of September 2020 close of day.
Vetting committee will commence work on the 10th to the 21st of September 2020.
Vetting committee members include:
1. Col. Bayebor (Chairman of the Party council of elder)
2. Dr Agulijam Akanlug
3. Lawyer Issah Adam
4. Emmanuel Akanai Akazabri
5. Ben bukum
6. Angela Guma
7. Ham Ouartey
The National Treasurer Mr. Akane Adams and his team will be in charge of giving and receiving of nomination forms from 24th August to the 7th of September
Accreditation committee Members include:
1. Sampson Asampana
2: Yaro Alhassan
3. Kaba
3: Karim Suale
4: Ben Bukari
5: Jacob Nabla
7: People's Inusah
8: Mr Yakubu
9: Mallam Yakubu
10: Bakinam Matthew
11: Sakina Salifu
12: Siba Alhassan
13: Janet Nabla
14:Mr Yakubu
15: Albert Adongo
16: Hajia Ajara
17: Robbert Dambo
Media and Publicity committee members:
1: Awudu Ishaq
2: Dela Tenge
3: Akane Adams
4: Emmanuel Wilson
5: Emmanuel Gawuga
6: Kwabena Anim
7: Robbert Dambo
8. Bala Maikamkam
Documentation Validation committee members:
1: H.E. Hajia Ali Hajara
2: Dela Tenge
3: Akane Adams
4: Mr Prince
5. Bala Maikamkam
6. Mr. Kaba
Transportation Committee Members
1: Jacob Amoako
2: Janet Nabla
3: Akane Adams
4. Alhaji Yahaya Tahiru
5. Alhaji Imoro
Manifesto committee members
1: Dr. Edward Mahama
2: Bernard Mornah
3: Lawyer Issah Adam
4: Dr Wumbeago
5: Dr. Agulijam
6: Akane Adams
7: Emmanuel Wilson
8: Awudu Ishaq.
9: Hon. Moses Daniba
10: Hon. Apasara
11: Janet Nabla
12: Cecil-Rhodes Dogbe
13: Patience Adam
14: Hidaya Sangu
Constitution committee
1: Dr. Edward Mahama
2: Bernard Mornah
3: Lawyer Issah
4: Lawyer Abdullah
5: Hon. Moses Daniba
6: Hon. Apasara
7: Akane Adams
8: Lawyer Kingsley Kanton
9: Dr Wumbeago
10: Dr. Agulijam
11: Janet Nabla
12: Awudu Issaq
13: Hajia Ajara
14: Cecil Dogbe
15: Patience Adam
16: Hidaya Sangu
Congress is on the 26th of September 2020.
All the above congress committees will be presided over by the Chairman of the council of elders of the party colonel Bayebor together with the leader of the party Dr Edward Nasigrie Mahama.
APPROVED FILING FEES
# National Executives Aspirants
Flagbearer = 50,000
Chairman = 30,000
Vice Chairman= 25,000
Gen. Secretary= 20,000
Dep. Gen. Sec.= 10,000
Treasurer = 10,000
Organiser = 10,000
Deputy organiser 7,000
Communications secretary = 6000
Youth Organiser = 5,000
Dep. Youth Organiser= 3,000
Women Organiser= 2,500
# Regional Executive
Chairman= 2,000
Vice Chairman = 1,500
Secretary = 1,500
Dep. Secretary = 1,000
Treasurer = 1,000
Organiser = 1,000
Youth Organiser= 500
Dep. Youth Organiser = 500
Women Organiser = 250
# Constituency Executive
Chairman = 200
Vice Chairman= 100
All others = 50
NB: Every amount quoted above is in Ghana cedis.
Payments for both nomination forms and filing fees must be paid into the party's account number
000368 0112010009265
Bank: Societe Generale Bank Ghana
Accounts name: Peoples National Convention
Branch: Kotobabi/Newtown Branch
Photocopy receipt of payment should be given to the treasurer and his team at the party's office.
National nomination forms GHS200.00
Regional nomination forms regional GHS50.00
No cash or personal cheques will be entertained. Banker’s drafts only
All contestants are urged to co-operate with this road map
Copies of guidelines for aspirants are contained in the nomination forms.
Thank you.
Signed:
H.E. Dr. Edward Nasigrie Mahama.
PNC Leader.
