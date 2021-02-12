General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Council of State election: Michael Aidoo withdraws from race

Michael Aidoo, has withdrawn from the Council of State elections race in the Western North Region

Chancellor of the KAAF University College, Michael Aidoo, has withdrawn from the Council of State elections race in the Western North Region.



This follows what the former aspirant in the Council of State elections refers to as a violation of the due processes in the selection of delegates to vote as stipulated in Article 89(2) (c) of the 1992 Constitution.



“The various assemblies in the region have violated the process with impunity thereby marring the process of which as a democrat, he can’t subscribe to such unconstitutionality,” a statement from Mr Aidoo said.



It continued that: “It is important to note that the said names provided by the Electoral Commission includes names of caretaker MDCEs in the region of whom do not form part of the assembly currently thereby not qualified to vote.



“The various elected assembly members have complained severally stating that even the other members who have been selected are not known as well.”



According to the former Council of State aspirant, “until the right thing is done, he’s not partaking in this exercise. No one should represent him as well as an agent too.”



Meanwhile, some 102 candidates from all the 16 regions of Ghana are vying for Council of State slots today.



The Electoral Commission (EC) is organizing that election.



The successful candidates will represent their respective regions on the Council of State.



Some of the candidates include the former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Mr. E.T. Mensah; former Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank, Alhassan Andani and former MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, pursuant to Article 89(2) of the Constitution, has already appointed eleven people to form the Council of State.