Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo has failed, I’ll protect Ghanaians better – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana(Left) & President Akufo Addo (Right)

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said he will institute better measures to protect Ghanaians from the coronavirus pandemic should he win the 7 December 2020 polls.



He noted that the cases are increasing because of the poor measures instituted by the current government.



Speaking to journalists after acquiring his voter ID card on Wednesday, 5 August 2020 at his hometown Bole in the Savanna Region, Mr Mahama said: “We will protect our people from the coronavirus”.



“Look at the number of people who are dying from the coronavirus. This government has failed with this coronavirus.”



Ghana recently recorded 567 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total national tally to 39,642.



The new cases were reported in the lab on 3 August 2020.



Some 36,384 of them have recovered and been discharged.



The death toll remains 199.



Currently, the active load is 3,059.



Eight of them are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition.



So far, a total of 407,588 tests have been conducted

