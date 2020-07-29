Regional News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

COSA 1992 assists Chemu SHS fight against COVID-19

The 1992 Year-Group of Chemu SHS donated the items to help the fight against coronavirus

The 1992 Year-Group of Chemu Senior High School Old Students Association (COSA) has presented assorted items to its alma mater as part of efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The items included 20 gallons of liquid soap, 10 gallons of hand sanitizers, 30 pieces of jumbo size tissue papers, and 50 face shields at the cost of 3,100 Ghana Cedis.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday, the President of the Group, observed that the burden on government in providing such items to the various schools was huge, “And so we thought it wise to donate these items which will go a long way to help in the fight against the pandemic.”



Mr. Francis Ampadu-Brenya observed that the coronavirus pandemic had become a burden on society “and the only way to keep safe is to keep the social distance, wear face marks, and washing of hands with soap under running water,adding, "This disease is no respecter of persons and the little you know you can do to keep yourself safe, please do.”



In reacting to the need to assist the school deal with its many, Mr. Ampadu-Brenya said, “Going round we see that the school needs a face-lift; there are projects that have been started and abandoned for years. What has touched me most is one of the computer laboratories that has virtually no computers.”



The ’92 COSA president also lamented about a GETFUND six-unit classroom project which was started eight years ago but was yet to be completed, and appealed to government to revisit the project to help reduce pressure on existing structures in the school.



Mr. Ampadu-Brenya informed that the 1992 Year-Group would consult among themselves and see how they could mobilize resources to assist the school, adding that, “Some of my colleagues are already talking about the computer lab; we would look at it and see if we can mobilize for other projects as well.”



The Headmaster of Chemu SHS, Mr. Clemence Yao Baba, receiving the items, thanked the group on behalf of the board of governors, staff, PTA of the school, and prayed that “this gesture would not be the last, but you would continue to help the school in the various areas we need help.”



Mr. Baba informed that the students were cooperating with the school authorities and were observing all protocols and that the school had not recorded any COVID-19 case.



He asked fellow heads of schools to note that “the sickness is real, and we must at all times follow the rules so we can keep safe and protect the lives of the students.”

