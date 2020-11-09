Regional News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: thepublisheronline.com

COP Sakumono District campaigns for peace

The peace campaign is an effort to ensure peace in the 2020 general elections

The Church of Pentecost (COP), Sakumono District of the Teshie-Nungua Area, has launched its ‘Agent of Peace’ campaign.



The peace campaign is an effort to ensure peace in the upcoming general elections slated for December 7.



Speaking at the launch on Sunday, November 8 at the Sophia Cudjoe Temple, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye who was on a visit in the area, urged Ghanaians to seek the peace of the nation.



He said if Ghanaians seek the peace of the nation, they shall live peacefully and prosper.



Quoting scriptures from the Bible, Apostle Nyamekye read a message God delivered through Jeremiah to the people of Israel who were held as captives in Babylon.



Quoting Jeremiah 29:7, “Also seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile. Pray to the Lord for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper”



He also advised the congregants to pray for the nation, and further urged them to cast their votes in the upcoming general elections.



Corruption



Apostle Nyamekye asserted that corruption destroys nations and further urged Ghanaians to desist from it.



According to him, incompetence and greed are the main causes of corruption in the country.



“When we hand over the nation to people who are not competent and also who are greedy, it brings about corruption. These two bring about lack of development, poverty, premature death, hopelessness, unemployment,” he said.



Peace Walk



The launch was climaxed with a ‘peace walk’ through the streets of Sakumono Estate, with some members carrying placards displaying peace messages.



Representatives from the two biggest political parties in the country, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) also joined in the peace walk.



