CEPD donates wheelchairs to Legon students living with disabilities

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

The Centre for Employment of Persons with Disabilities (CEPD) has, on April 29, donated four wheelchairs to the Office of Students with Special Needs at the University of Ghana, Legon.



The wheelchairs were donated on behalf of the Free Wheelchair Mission FWM in California-USA and is intended to support students with mobility challenges in order to enable them to have access to the University environment.



Additionally, the gesture is expected to assist students with disabilities to complete their university education without difficulties and more importantly with good grades, which will eventually help them secure good employment.