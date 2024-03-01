Boakye Agyarko loses senior brother

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, has announced the passing of his elder brother, Yaw Kyeremateng Agyarko, on Monday, February 26, 2024.



The news was conveyed through a statement issued by Francis Oppong, an aide to the former minister.



The family expressed gratitude for the support received and asked for prayers from the public during this difficult time.



“The family shall announce, in the coming days, the arrangements for the funeral rites.



“The family asks for your prayers in this difficult time,” the statement read.



