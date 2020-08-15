Regional News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: GNA

Assemblyman supports four JHS schools

Items donated included mathematical sets, rulers, pens and pencils

The Assemblyman for Wumenu Electoral Area, Christopher Galenkui, has presented some educational items to final year students of four Junior High Schools (JHS) in the Electoral area.



The items, which include mathematical sets, rulers, pens and pencils, were presented to the schools at separate ceremonies.



The schools are Adaklu Wumenu, Adaklu Dave, Adaklu Wayanu and Adaklu Kpogadzi Junior High Schools.



Mr Galenkui said the donation was his contribution to encourage the students to excel in the Basic Education Certificate Examination scheduled for September, this year.



He advised the students to take their studies seriously and to avoid malpractices during the examination.



"If you excel in the BECE your prospects of achieving greater academic laurels is bright," he said.



Mr Galenkui urged the students to observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols to avoid being infected by the virus.



"Try as much as possible to keep the safety protocols before, during and after the examinations," he said.



He commended the teachers for their sacrifices to adequately prepare the students for the examination.

