Arise Ghana battles Police over picketing venue

General News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Pressure group, Arise Ghana has described as unacceptable the proposal from the Police for the relocation of its planned picketing to the Independence Square instead of the Revolution Square.



“The Dates and Venue of the Picketing, the Revolution Square were carefully selected because the objective of the event was to address the President and his government whose office and Seat of government is directly opposite. The Revolution Square is the symbolism of Probity, Transparency and Accountability which is at the core of the Picketing,” a statement issued by the leadership of the group said on Wednesday.



This came up during a meeting with officials from the Regional Police Command and the group Tuesday. AriseGhana as part of the outcome of that meeting has been compelled to make a number of concessions.



This included the number of participants being reduced from 500,000 to 500 each day to ensure effective policing. Also, the duration of the picketing has been reduced from 6hours to 4hours, starting at midday and ending by 4pm to avoid the rush hour among others.



The group however suspects the police to resort to the courts to frustrate the upcoming demonstration.



“We anticipate the Police as they did previously in the AriseGhana 2-Day Demonstration, to resort to using the courts to attempt to thwart the upcoming events and therefore humbly advise the Police in so doing to go on Notice and not Exparte.



“The will of the People cannot be undermined or overcome by the Police or any other group. Ghanaians are resolved to be Citizens and not Spectators.”



The upcoming protest is slated for 15th to 17th November 2022.