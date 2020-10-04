Politics of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Angry NDC members order NPP man to remove Akufo-Addo’s poster

The angry NDC supporters supervised the removal of the poster of President Akufo-Addo

Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in the Bongo Constituency in the Upper East Region earlier this week ordered a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remove a large poster of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from a billboard.



The large campaign poster of the President had been posted to conceal much smaller ones of the NDC parliamentary candidate of the area, Edward Bawa.



The angry NDC supporters supervised the removal of the poster while capturing the incident on video to be used as evidence.



“Remove it! Let him remove it because this (NDC’s posters) was pasted before they came to paste that one (NPP’s poster). They are looking for our trouble. You (NPP supporters) saw the poster; yet, you went ahead to paste yours on it so remove it. We are recording so that if it becomes an issue, we will present it as evidence. They are looking for our trouble,” the aggrieved NDC supporters were heard saying.



“What shows that they want trouble? Are you are the only one here with a voice?” a voice is heard countering comments made by one of the NDC supporters.



It is unclear who concealed the NDC’s posters, but the NDC supporters appear pretty sure that the NPP in the constituency is behind it.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament, having condemned the matter has sought redress by reporting the incident to the Bongo District Commander of the Ghana Police Service for investigation.



“As a member of the NDC, I am obliged to mirror the character of my flagbearer. Therefore, NDC will continue to avoid acts that will raise the political temperature. But there is limit to everything. Let me assure everyone that by the Grace of God NDC will win massively in both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections scheduled for December 7,” he commented.



