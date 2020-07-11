Politics of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Akua Donkor jabs Mahama for selecting Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Madam Akua Donkor, leader of Ghana Freedom Party

Flagbearer of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor says she is disappointed with Mahama’s choice of former Education Minister Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for the 2020 December 7 election.



She said the former president, John Dramani Mahama and his running mate failed on several accounts in their tenure of office including the removal of teacher trainees allowance.



Speaking on Angel 102.9 FM’s Evening News co-hosted by Appiah Kubi and Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Thursday, July 9, 2020, Akua Donkor said the former president and the professor failed to acknowledge teachers during their tenure.



“Teachers are the most important personalities and backbone behind the prominent personalities we see in the country and so they need to be appreciated for their hard work. The government is supposed to acknowledge their hard efforts by building bungalows and provide for them means of transport”, she said in Twi.



Instead, she said, Mahama and his running mate, then a president and his minister, turned a deaf ear to the pleas of the teachers.



She was emphatic that the pair would never form government even beyond the 2020 general elections.

