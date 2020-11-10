General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Airbus: Amidu, Mahama exchanges unnecessary – Agyeman-Duah

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

A co-founder of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) Professor Agyeman-Duah has admonished the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to treat his investigations with some level of decency and avoid public exchanges.



According to Professor Agyeman-Duah, investigations and indictments from the office of the Special Prosecutor must also be guided by ethics.



His comments come after Martin Amidu in a response to John Mahama calling him a coward for labelling him as Government Official One (GO1) in the Agyapa corruption risk assessment report, dared the former president to voluntarily submit himself for interrogation if he believed he was brave.



Mr. Amidu in his response said “Your Excellency, the wise and the brave former President John Dramani Mahama, man-up, wise-up, and be brave enough to come with two lawyers of your own choice to be cautioned and interrogated by this Office to demonstrate your valour and wisdom as not being elected Government Official 1 and also as not being the first guarantor to Samuel Adam Mahama’s passport application”.



But speaking on the Morning Starr on Tuesday, Professor Agyeman-Duah who is also a former UN Advisor on Governance said the conduct of the office of the Special Prosecutor in reference to the former president has not been the best.



“The important thing is to keep your investigation under raps, you don’t publicize it. It’s a very interesting development. First, it’s kind of curious why a paragraph was inserted in the Agyapa report.



“I think the process of investigation in these matters should be guided by some ethics. All I am saying is that there must be a certain decency in carrying out some investigation and indictment and that’s all that matters to me. These are two highly important people who have held high positions in this country and I think they should have the wisdom to decide what is right.



“They should display a certain level of decency. I think they should stay off the needless back and forth in public and do the right thing. The Special Prosecutor should put himself about such public utterances so that his office will get the respect it deserves,” Prof. Agyeman-Duah said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.