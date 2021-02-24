General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Abu Jinapor reveals solutions to ‘Galamsey’

Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister-designate, Samuel Jinapor has said one of the ways of solving the issue of illegal mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’ will be the adoption of community mining in the country.



According to him, with regulated small-scale mining, the country will be able to do away with illegal mining activities that degrade the land.



This he says can be achieved with the support of chiefs and other stakeholders involved in constructing a viable national policy around illegal mining.



“We need to pursue this concept of community mining; I have looked at the literature and taken a lot of briefings, and I think that is the way forward,” he said.



“We need broad-based support; we need the support of chiefs and all shareholders so we can construct viable support around this national policy. We can build here in Ghana a sustainable, viable, regulated small scale mining which has regard for the environment and do away with illegal mining which degrades the environment,” he furthered.



Speaking during his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Samuel Jinapor added that the fight against illegal mining will be tough he is committed to applying the laws in relation to illegal mining.



“I agree that you will often have people in your own party and chiefs trying to frustrate the [fight against illegal mining] but I want to give a firm assurance that if I get the approval of Parliament, I’m moving in there with all humility and modesty to apply the law without few or favour.” He added