90%-ready hospital, roads, electricity projects all at standstill – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Former President John Mahama has accused the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government of abandoning development projects started by his administration in the Volta Region where he is currently touring.



The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the 1992 Constitution “even says” under the Directive Principles of State Policy that “projects started by previous governments should be continued by the successive government, but what do we see here in Akatsi South?”



At a meeting with the chiefs and elders of the region, Mr Mahama complained that “all the projects we started, as soon as my administration left office, everything has come to a standstill”.



“Like [the] chief said; district hospital, 90 per cent complete, four years now, it’s standing”, he stressed.



Taxpayers’ money, he noted, has been “invested into that hospital and yet the hospital is not available to give service to the people it was meant to give service to because another government has come”.



Additionally, he said: “All the electrification projects have come to a standstill because a new government has come”.



Further, Mr Mahama pointed out that “all the roads Togbui mentioned, we awarded them on contract…”



“When the new government came, they said: ‘All contracts suspended, everybody should stop work’. They are auditing the contracts. It’s been four years now. What kind of auditing are you doing for four years that the contractors cannot continue to do the work that was legitimately awarded by the government?” Mr Mahama wondered.

